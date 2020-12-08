R&B Singer Ann Marie Arrested On Charges Of Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

R&B singer Ann Marie was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Dec. 1 in an Atlanta hotel room.

Police responded to a call from the InterContinental hotel on Dec. 1 and reportedly found Ann Marie in a bathrobe and a friend of hers on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an article published Tuesday by Page Six.

Jonathan Wright, 24, suffered a gunshot wound in the center of his forehead with an exit wound on the left side of his temple, the outlet reported. Ann Marie reportedly told police that the gun fell off the table and went off. (RELATED: Teen Fatally Shot For Allegedly Playing Music Loudly, Suspect Arrested And Charged)

Wright was allegedly conscious after being shot and responded to questions, according to CBS46. The victim was reportedly taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was listed in critical condition at the time, the outlet reported.

Police reportedly found two shell casings and two projectiles at the scene, Page Six reported. The police also allegedly found bullet holes in a door jamb and a cabinet, according to the outlet.

Ann Marie claimed she was good friends with Wright and that the two had been visiting Atlanta from Chicago, according to CBS46.

Ann Marie was booked at the Fulton County Jail for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.