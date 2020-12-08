Arizona GOP Encourages Constituents To Give Their ‘Lives’ Over Trump’s Election Dispute

The Arizona Republican Party asked constituents Thursday on Twitter if they were willing to give their lives over President Donald Trump’s fight to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Ali Alexander, an organizer of “stop the steal” efforts challenging the election results, said on Twitter that he is “willing to give [his] life for this fight.” The Arizona GOP responded and said: “He is. Are you?”

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

They also posted a now-deleted clip from the movie Rambo which said: “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.”

Totally normal stuff from a major political party here pic.twitter.com/BCgJQ1qAcy — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 8, 2020

In a statement to the Daily Caller, the Arizona GOP said that they condemn violence. (RELATED: Pennsylvania, Arizona And Michigan Set To Hold Public Hearings On Election, Trump Campaign Says)

“The Republican Party of Arizona condemns all forms of violence in the strongest terms,” said Zach Henry, Communications Director for the Arizona GOP. “Fictional movie scenes should be weighed in their proper context.”

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits challenging the election results in several states, including Arizona, claiming that there was election fraud. In a Sunday press release, Arizona legislators called for the decertification of the state’s election results over the fraud allegations, which they say warrants an investigation.

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey certified the state’s election results November 30, which show a narrow victory for Joe Biden.