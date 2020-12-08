NYC Steakhouse Called Out For Its Expansive Outdoor Set-Up, Sidewalk Walkway

Benjamin Prime Steakhouse, a New York City restaurant, was criticized for their outdoor dining set up which almost took up a sidewalk, according to the New York Post.

The Midtown Manhattan restaurant had ended up constructing a tent for outdoor dining which encompassed the whole sidewalk, The New York Post reported. The tent constructed had a covered passageway which forced pedestrian to have to walk through the tent in order to pass by. There was a sign on the tent instructed people to walk through a door-size entrance in order to walk through to the other side.

NYC steakhouse seared over outdoor dining set up https://t.co/BM7X8LjQik pic.twitter.com/YWYWFpL27K — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2020

According to New York City guidelines, restaurants can use tents as long as they don’t take prevent a pedestrians from having a clear walking path. Sidewalk seating for restaurants must “leave an 8′ clear path for pedestrians,” according to the rules.

Dan Saltzstein, the Deputy Editor of The New York Times posted on Twitter, “I’m sorry, this is legal?!”

Eric Haywood, a TV writer for television shows also tweeted in response to the restaurants sidewalk tent, “I gotta walk down Covid Row to get past you restaurant? Hard pass.”

I gotta walk down Covid Row to get past you restaurant? Hard pass. https://t.co/A8yLdXZ7p8 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) December 7, 2020

A manager from the restaurant, Alex B., explained that the restaurant wasn’t aware that the tent was violating any rules and that they hadn’t been informed of anything either. (RELATED: Restaurant That Refuses To Obey Restrictions Stays Afloat After Receiving $10,000 In Donations)

“We are not trying to risk anything, we are trying to make a living,” the manager explained.

A spokesman from City Hall, Mitch Schwartz explained, “We’ll make sure they’re complying with the regulations we’ve set out to keep pedestrians, diners and staff safe.”