Legendary Pilot Chuck Yeager Dies At The Age Of 97

Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager has died at the age of 97.

Chuck’s wife Victoria announced his death late Monday night, and wrote in part on Twitter, “It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET.”

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

What an absolute legend of a man. Yeager broke the sound record barrier, shot down 13 German planes in WWII, escaped after being shot down, fought in Vietnam, earned the rank of General and was an all-around badass.

Even in his 90s, Yeager was a social media star and famous among people born decades after his heroic actions.

Oct 14, 1947: B-2 dropped me in a stall.I ignited all 4 engines. I radioed: There’s something wrong w/ this MACHmeter, it’s gone off the scales. It only went to MACH 1:don’t think they had much confidence in us 🙂 They heard the boom on the ground. We had broken the soundbarrier — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) October 14, 2020

If there was ever an example of a life well-lived, I think there’s no question at all that Chuck Yeager is it.

The man is arguably one of the greatest pilots to ever live, a war hero and a shining example of American exceptionalism.

Having completed my tour of duty as a #Fighter #ace, I was assigned to #Perrin Field #Texas as an instructor #pilot.After this day, as an evadee, I was given my choice of bases. I chose #Wright Field, closest to my home town #WestVirginia & the rest is #History @ParisMatch #Japan https://t.co/AuRDsZX4c7 — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) August 16, 2020

Rest easy, Chuck. It’s never easy to see a titan go, and that’s exactly what has happened here. Godspeed to the other side.