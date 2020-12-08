Editorial

Legendary Pilot Chuck Yeager Dies At The Age Of 97

Chuck Yeager (Photo by -/USAF/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager has died at the age of 97.

Chuck’s wife Victoria announced his death late Monday night, and wrote in part on Twitter, “It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET.”

What an absolute legend of a man. Yeager broke the sound record barrier, shot down 13 German planes in WWII, escaped after being shot down, fought in Vietnam, earned the rank of General and was an all-around badass.

Even in his 90s, Yeager was a social media star and famous among people born decades after his heroic actions.

If there was ever an example of a life well-lived, I think there’s no question at all that Chuck Yeager is it.

The man is arguably one of the greatest pilots to ever live, a war hero and a shining example of American exceptionalism.

Rest easy, Chuck. It’s never easy to see a titan go, and that’s exactly what has happened here. Godspeed to the other side.