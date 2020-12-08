Club Cited After Hundreds Of Maskless Patrons Attend Trey Songz Concert In Ohio

A club in Columbus, Ohio, has been cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for “egregious violations” of COVID-19 health orders after hosting hundreds of patrons for a Trey Songz concert Saturday night.

City Attorney Zach Klein said he was shocked by the images coming out of the Aftermath club, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Undercover agents reportedly attended the event and observed around 500 people packed into the venue, mostly without masks.

Authorities say there were no attempts to maintain social distancing in any part of the venue and employees were seen without masks on, which is a violation of state law. The undercover agents said there were patrons intermingling freely between groups while sharing alcoholic beverages. (RELATED: Police Raid Home Of Woman Who Built COVID-19 Tracking Software For Government)

Klein told the Dispatch that he’s instructed his attorneys to pursue the “worst of the worst” cases and punishment could include fines, court-ordered supervision, revocation of a liquor license, or even the shutting down of the club. Songz himself tested positive for the coronavirus in early October.