Detroit Lions’ T.J. Hockenson Wears Cleats In Support Of Troops

Detroit Lions star T.J. Hockenson showed off his support for veterans and military members with specially made cleats.

“Warriors rising is a veteran-led organization and they help veterans build their business once they’re out of the military,” the NFL player shared in a message posted by the team Tuesday on Instagram.

“NAMI is National Alliance on Mental Illness,” his message added. “It’s something near and dear to my family’s heart because my sister has had trouble with mental illness.” (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

“I’m excited to wear them on my cleat and represent that along with my sister,” the message from the tight end continued. “Mental Health is something people need to realize is a real thing, a real disease.”

One cleat is painted beige with a painted American Flag on the heel and the word Warriors Rising painted on the toe. The other cleat is painted in bright colors with the message, “My Sister’s Keeper” on the back and NAMI on the front. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More than 100 plus cleats were displayed in the post about Detriot’s My Cause My Cleats. In addition to Hockenson’s support of the troops, some of the other painted cleats showed support to various social justice groups, organizations like the “Make A Wish” foundation and more.