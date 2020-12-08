Police Searching For Masked Men Who Tortured, Executed Two Truckers

Osmar Olivia and Johan Gonzalez Quesada, along with another man, were kidnapped, beaten, shot and dumped in Opa-Locka, Florida, Tampa Bay Times reported.

Olivia and Quesada reportedly died from the incident while the third man remains in critical condition.

A third man also was tortured and shot, but he was able to escape.https://t.co/A8xwdTfEL5 — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) December 8, 2020

Olivia was reportedly the father of three and owned Olivia Delivery Corporation in Opa-Locka.

“He was a very good person,” his widow said in an interview Monday. “I don’t know why this happened to him,” reports Tampa Bay Times.

Masked men allegedly kidnapped the three men, bound them by their hands, and tortured them for hours in the back of a truck. (RELATED: Police Identify Suspect In Attack On Portland Pick-Up Truck Driver)

“He was a marvelous person,” Quesada’s father reportedly said of his son. “He had a huge heart. Very family-oriented.”

Both Olivia and Quesada had prior run-ins with police, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Olivia was arrested in 2007 by Miami-Dade police after allegedly unloading cargo off a stolen semi-truck. Prosecutors dropped the charges the following year.

Quesada was arrested in 2019 for reportedly possessing two loads of pilfered cargo. He was awaiting trial before his death.