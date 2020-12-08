Robber Reportedly Threatens To Give Everyone In Bank COVID-19 If He Doesn’t Get Money

A man was arrested after he threatened to infect everyone at a Chase Bank branch in Georgia with COVID-19, Everbridge Nixle reported.

Victor Hardley Crawley, 51, entered the branch and allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

Man threatens to infect people with COVID-19 during attempted bank robbery, deputies say https://t.co/7UyviNebR1 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) December 5, 2020

Crawley said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that if they did not comply with his demands, he would infect everyone inside with COVID-19, according to Everbridge Nixle. (RELATED: ’37 Minutes Later’: Inmates Released From Jail Due To Coronavirus Fears Keep Getting Arrested Again)

During the robbery, Crawley reportedly did not display a weapon to bank workers, according to Everbridge Nixle.

While the bank employees were calling the police, Crawley allegedly fled without taking any money. (RELATED: San Francisco DA Says His Father, Convicted Murderer And Former Member Of Terrorist Group, Should Get Out Of Prison)

Riverdale Police detectives obtained warrants for attempted robbery charges for Crawley. They were served Thursday by the Riverdale Police Fugitive Squad.

Crawley was apprehended by police at his house without incident and told detectives that he just needed $2,000 to catch up on his bills, according to Everbridge Nixle.