Howard Stern Extends SiriusXM Contract 5 More Years

Radio personality Howard Stern has extended his contract with SiriusXM for another five years.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to an article published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter, though Stern is reportedly making $100 million a year under his current five year contract. The new deal is rumored to be closer to $120 million per year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio,” Stern said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me. I felt like Tina Turner freeing myself from Ike.” (RELATED: Howard Stern Praises Taylor Swift After She Joins All The Other Celebrities Endorsing Joe Biden)

“And despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving,” Stern reportedly added. “I’ve been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can’t wait to see what else I’ll be right about. Certainly, I have a lot more to say about Metamucil crackers and stepmom porn. Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don’t have an excuse to quit.”

Stern thanked his show crew and his co-host Robin Quivers, according to the same report.

“I would like to thank my incredible crew that I work with every morning and of course the talented Robin Quivers,” she added. “Robin, we make a great team. Like Sonny and Cher, Captain and Tennille, Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme, we continue our great friendship. I look forward to more laughs and good times. As a proud member of Bachelor Nation I say…Robin, will you accept my rose and dare I say, should you forgo your individual room, will you join me in the fantasy suite?”

Credit Suisse analyst Brian Russo estimated that 15% of SiriusXM subscribers listen to Stern, according to the outlet. If Stern left his show, the station could see an estimated loss of 2.7 million subscribers, the outlet reported.