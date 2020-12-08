Humpback Whale Makes Visit To New York City’s Hudson River

A humpback whale made a rare visit Monday to New York City through the Hudson River.

The whale was spotted around 4:15 p.m. near Pier 84 by the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, according to a Twitter user who shared a clip of the whale.

Andrés Javier of New York City shared the video of the whale.

“humpback sighting,” he wrote in the tweet. “around 4:15pm off Pier 84!” (RELATED: Giant Whale Rocks A Boat In Awesome Viral Video)

Gotham Whale, who Javier tagged in the tweet, claimed the humpback whale wasn’t totally out of its element in the Hudson River and that it was probably searching for food.

“The whale is most likely visiting due to the plentiful food available right now,” the organization said in response to the original tweet. “This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a #HumpbackWhale in the #HudsonRiver. In 2016, we had one stay for a week! The relevant authorities were notified and will be on the lookout for it tomorrow.”

We should be seeing more whales in the New York Harbor since it’s the cleanest it has been in 110 years, according to the New York Post.

This just goes to show that if we take care of the environment around us, the animals are able to take care of themselves.

I’d love to be able to see more humpback whales in the Hudson.