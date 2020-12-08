Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis told associates that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple sources said to Axios.

Ellis’ case agitates concerns within the West Wing following her attendance to a Friday senior staff party, the sources told Axios. It’s not clear whether Ellis was a risk when she went to the party, and Ellis declined to confirm the positive test, Axios reported Tuesday.

“People brought their families,” a senior White House official who attended the party and was told about Ellis’ infection said, according to Axios.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was hospitalized over the weekend following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, Axios reported. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Dec. 6 that Giuliani had tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: Giuliani Mocked After Testing Positive For Coronavirus)

Scoop: President Trump’s lawyer Jenna Ellis has informed associates she has coronavirus, multiple sources tell Axios, stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday. https://t.co/2V9Ogg0hMY — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 8, 2020

Ellis and Giuliani have been working together to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win, Reuters reported. Ellis was sitting next to Giuliani during an election hearing before the Michigan state legislature last week where few wore masks.

Ellis was the guest of Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser, at the indoor West Wing party Friday, and did not wear a mask, sources told Axios.

“She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense,” a senior administration official told Axios.

The official said the Ellis’ diagnosis after the party only fueled the anger, Axios reported. Ellis told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan that texting past 12 a.m. was rude after he sought comment from her.

“You must be more informed than me because I haven’t heard that,” Ellis told Swan, according to Axios.

Navarro did not respond to a request regarding a comment, Axios reported. Ellis didn’t respond to Swan’s repeated requests if she could deny the reporting on her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

