40 Years Later: Where Were You When John Lennon Was Murdered?

The murder of John Lennon, founding member of the legendary music group The Beatles, rocked the world on the evening of Dec. 8, 1980.

Lennon was shot in the archway of The Dakota, Lennon’s residence at the time, by Mark David Chapman, NBC 12 reported. Chapman had been a fan of the Beatles from Hawaii who had reportedly become angered by Lennon’s views, particularly about God, Newsweek reported.

A year ago, on the 39th anniversary of Lennon‘s death, his wife Yoko Ono posted a tribute on Twitter to her late husband, “Dear Friends, Every day, 100 Americans are shot and killed with guns. We are turning this beautiful country into a War Zone. Together, let’s bring back America, the green land of Peace.”

Ono continued with another post, “The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 39 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him. Imagine all the people living life in peace. Yoko Ono Lennon.” (RELATED: REPORT: John Lennon’s Killer Says He Was Seeking ‘Self-Glory’ When He Murdered The Singer)

Ono again reiterated the same words for the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s death.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two remaining members of The Beatles, also offered their thoughts for the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s death.

Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love. ????✌️????❤️????????????☮️ pic.twitter.com/dAEgekrvmW — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 8, 2020

A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul#JohnLennon ???? by Linda McCartney pic.twitter.com/oNL0ihzhvl — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 8, 2020

Mark David Chapman reportedly apologized to Ono earlier this year, according the The New York Post. Chapman explained, “I assassinated him… because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory, very selfish.”

“I want to add that and emphasize that greatly. It was an extremely selfish act. I’m sorry for the pain that I caused to her (Ono). I think about it all of the time,” he said during a hearing at Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York.

Chapman became eligible for parole back in 2000, and is reportedly required to have parole hearings every two years, however he was denied parole after the 11th time.