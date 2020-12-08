Editorial

Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Jaw-Dropping Red Coat And Plaid Skirt Combo During Royal Tour

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Communities Across The UK

(Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images)

Kate Middleton definitely looked festive when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping coat and skirt combo during the final day of her royal train tour in the United Kingdom.

(Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve bright red coat and red plaid skirt that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William on the final day of their three-day tour through England, Scotland and Wales.  (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

(Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images)

She completed the terrific winter look with her hair partly pulled back, a black top, matching red plaid scarf and black high heel boots.

To say she looked ready for the Christmas season would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images)

(Photo by Ben Birchall - Pool / Getty Images)

(Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the trip, the two royals meet with various community members and paid tribute to individuals, organizations and initiatives across the country who have provided support to their communities during the global pandemic. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

(Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Later in the day, the duchess wowed in a striking emerald green coat at Windsor Castle, the final stop of their three-day tour.

(Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

In the photos, the duke, duchess and Queen Elizabeth II could be seen talking and smiling at each other while socially distancing.

(Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.