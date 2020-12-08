Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Jaw-Dropping Red Coat And Plaid Skirt Combo During Royal Tour

Kate Middleton definitely looked festive when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping coat and skirt combo during the final day of her royal train tour in the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve bright red coat and red plaid skirt that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William on the final day of their three-day tour through England, Scotland and Wales. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific winter look with her hair partly pulled back, a black top, matching red plaid scarf and black high heel boots.

To say she looked ready for the Christmas season would be a serious understatement.

During the trip, the two royals meet with various community members and paid tribute to individuals, organizations and initiatives across the country who have provided support to their communities during the global pandemic.

At Cleeve Court Care Home The Duke and Duchess paid tribute to the efforts of care staff across the country, hearing from staff about their experiences of providing care and helping residents stay connected to their loved ones throughout the pandemic. #RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/6ibQxfH5MB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 8, 2020

Later in the day, the duchess wowed in a striking emerald green coat at Windsor Castle, the final stop of their three-day tour.

In the photos, the duke, duchess and Queen Elizabeth II could be seen talking and smiling at each other while socially distancing.

Middleton's fashion sense is always on point.