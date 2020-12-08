Lara Trump Leads Potential Republican Senate Candidates In North Carolina In Early 2022 Poll

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, leads potential Republican U.S. Senate candidates in North Carolina, according to a recent poll.

A BUSR/UNLV Lee Business School poll released on Monday shows Lara Trump with a slim Republican primary lead in the race to succeed retiring Republican Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

Trump, who expressed an interest last month in running for the seat, currently leads former Republican North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory 24% to 23%, with another 39% reporting as undecided.

Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, so far the lone declared major candidate to begin a campaign for the seat, polled at 7%. Finishing at the bottom of the poll were North Carolina Republican Rep. George Holding, who received 3%, and North Carolina State House Speaker Tim Moore with 2%.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called Lara Trump a “formidable” potential candidate last month.

“She has the trifecta: she can raise money, raise awareness of key issues and raise attention to her race,” Conway told the New York Times. “Unlike many typical politicians, she connects with people and is a compelling messenger.”

The 2022 Senate race in North Carolina is widely expected to be tightly contested, as were both presidential and Senate races in 2020, when President Trump and Republican North Carolina Sen. Tom Tillis both won narrowly in the state. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Tweets Photo Of President On Mount Rushmore)

The poll included 221 participants and was conducted on November 30 and December 1-2. It has a 7-point margin of error.