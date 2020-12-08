Magazine Editor Killed After Being Swept Into The Ocean By Massive Wave

The executive editor of Salt Lake Magazine drowned in the Pacific Ocean on Monday after being swept away by a wave, Fox 13 reported.

Mary Brown Malouf, 67, was walking on the North Jetty in Humboldt County with her adult son when a large wave swept her away, Fox 13 reported. Her son clung to the rocks to prevent himself from falling into the water, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.(RELATED: Government Forced To Issue Warning After Filmmaker Almost Drowns Jumping Into Thames River)

The spokeswoman from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office announced that search and rescue crews were looking for Malouf, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Malouf was flown to St. Joseph’s hospital in Eureka, the spokeswoman told Lost Coast Outpost. Her son survived and CPR was performed for him at St. Joseph’s, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

#Update We are saddened to share the news that the victim in this incident did not survive. The victim has been identified as Mary Malouf, 65, of Salt Lake City. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ms. Malouf. https://t.co/TS40gOkr3Z — HumCoSO (@HumCoSO) December 8, 2020

Robert Gehrke, a reporter with The Salt Lake Tribune, told The Guardian, “She was an icon for this city and did so much to sort of foster the arts and the food and the culture of our community.”

“There was never a time there wasn’t Mary Brown Malouf. Until now,” family members wrote on Malouf’s Facebook page Monday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “Today, Mary died when a rogue wave swept her out to sea off the coast of Northern California. Only she — perhaps the world’s foremost lover of Bronte, BBC mysteries and, of course, ‘Moby Dick’ — would appreciate such poetic drama.”