Meghan McCain Criticizes Arizona GOP Over Tweet About Dying For Trump

Meghan McCain criticized the Arizona GOP on Monday over its tweet about dying for President Donald Trump.

“‘Die for Trump’ is the official ‘AZ GOP’ twitter message? Really guys? Really?” McCain tweeted.

“Die for Trump” is the official “AZ GOP” twitter message? Really guys? Really? https://t.co/S2jXNx2GD3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 8, 2020

The Arizona Republican Party tweeted, “He is. Are you?” regarding a tweet that said, “I am willing to die for this fight.”

“If you guys need me to jump in and take over your twitter account for the day so you’re not nationally trending for embarrassing reasons, I’m here…” McCain tweeted.

If you guys need me to jump in and take over your twitter account for the day so you’re not nationally trending for embarrassing reasons, I’m here…. https://t.co/dbC91uPYoH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 8, 2020

The state GOP additionally tweeted a clip of a movie Rambo with the caption, “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.”

The Arizona Republican Party told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement that they condemn violence. The Rambo tweet has been deleted.

“The Republican Party of Arizona condemns all forms of violence in the strongest terms,” Arizona GOP Communications Director Zach Henry said in the statement. “Fictional movie scenes should be weighed in their proper context.”

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey certified the election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 30. (RELATED: Trump Demands ‘List’ Of Republicans In Congress Who Say Biden Won)

McCain didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.