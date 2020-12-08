Editorial

Melania Shines In Gorgeous Black Jacket And Vanilla Pants Combo At Toys For Tots Event

US-POLITICS-MELANIA-TOYS FOR TOTS

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump truly shined Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous jacket and pants combo for the annual Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve black coat and vanilla-colored pants when she arrived at the base for the United States Marine Toys for Tots drive. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

She completed the festive look with loose hair, a cream colored turtleneck and red plaid high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

During her remarks, Melania talked about life during the pandemic and how “many Americans are spending the holidays separated from their loved ones and have to change routines they’ve had for many years,” according to a FLOTUS pool report.

“Remember that small acts of kindness such as calling your friends and neighbors or making holiday cards for a nearby nursing home can go a long way in spreading cheer and helping those struggling with change,” she added.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

After her remarks, the first lady donned a face mask and participated in sorting toys and making Christmas cards for the troops with the kids.

The first lady also donated books and soccer balls to this year’s charity event, according to the pool report.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The FLOTUS fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.