‘New Girl’ Is An Outstanding And Criminally Underrated Series

“New Girl” is one of the most underrated series to ever air on television.

Monday night, I finally banged out the final episode of the comedy series with Zooey Deschanel, and I felt a shade sad watching the credits roll one last time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Girl (@officialnewgirl)

“New Girl” is a hell of a funny series. It might not be “Always Sunny” or “The Office,” but it’s one of the best comedy series I’ve seen in a very long time.

The entire premise revolves around a group of friends living together in a loft and all the wacky adventures they go on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Girl (@officialnewgirl)

Whether it’s sex, jobs, relationships, family or something else, “New Girl” was shockingly refreshing and fun.

Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson both stole the show for its seven season run. Whoever made the decision to cast them as Nick Miller and Schmidt should have been paid a ton of cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Girl (@officialnewgirl)

Also, I don’t understand why the final season was only eight episodes long. It felt like “New Girl” could have gone on for a couple more seasons.

At the same time, the ending perfectly put a bow on everything.

So, if you’re looking for something awesome to watch, you can’t go wrong with “New Girl.” I’m honestly shocked I didn’t watch the Fox hit when it aired.

I can add it to the list of shows I missed out on!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Girl (@officialnewgirl)

Give it a shot on Netflix. You’re going to love it.