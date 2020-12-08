P.J. Fleck Supports Wisconsin Playing Minnesota During Championship Weekend

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck wants to play Wisconsin next weekend.

Wisconsin was slated to play the Gophers earlier in the year, but the game was canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Minnesota program.

Now, the longest running rivalry in the FBS is at risk of having the streak broken.

#Gophers pause all team-related activities as it responds to positive COVID-19 cases in the program. https://t.co/LZxSyP3fZI — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 24, 2020

Well, Fleck wants to play the Badgers during the Big 10’s championship weekend if it’s possible. According to The Daily Gopher, the Minnesota head coach supports the idea, and said, “It would be great to keep that streak going of one of the greatest rivalries in college football.”

“It would be great to keep that streak going of one of the greatest rivalries in college football.” Your move, @B1Gfootball. — The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) December 7, 2020

I can’t believe that I’m about to say this, but I’m in 100% agreement with Fleck on this specific issue. Wisconsin and Minnesota have to play.

The reality of the situation is that this football season is an absolute mess. The least we can do is protect and save the Wisconsin/Minnesota rivalry streak, which is at 129 games.

Right now, both teams will play crossover games against the Big 10 East, but that’s pointless because neither is competing for the playoff.

We might as well just throw out the entire format and have fun with the situation. Let Minnesota play the Badgers!

Win, lose or draw, at least the rivalry will be protected. That’s good enough for me as a Wisconsin man, and it sounds like it’s good enough for Fleck!