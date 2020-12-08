PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Win Wednesday Against Rhode Island

Wisconsin needs to earn a win Wednesday against Rhode Island.

The Badgers were supposed to be playing Louisville this Wednesday night, but the game had to be canceled because of coronavirus.

Now, we’ll play Rhode Island at 4:30 EST on BTN. It’s not as sexy of a game, but it’s still damn important to go out there and take care of business.

SCHEDULE UPDATE Wednesday’s game vs. Louisville has been postponed. Both school are working to explore an alternative date. The Badgers will host Rhode Island this Wednesday at the Kohl Center. Tip set for 3:30 PM (CT) on Big Ten Network.https://t.co/tokMOQGcxS — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 7, 2020

I’ve been crystal clear that the way we played against Marquette simply wasn’t acceptable. If we want to be a premier program, then we have to show up in the big games.

We didn’t do that last Friday against the Golden Eagles. We didn’t do that at all.

Here’s how Marquette just beat Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/pnhwWD4qQ4 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 5, 2020

Now, we’ll have the opportunity to get back on the right track against Rhode Island. We have all the pieces necessary to be a championship team.

We’re big, we can shoot, our defense is stout and we can play with absolutely anyone on any given day. Now, it’s time to remind everyone of that fact.

Make sure to catch the game Wednesday at 4:30 EST on BTN.