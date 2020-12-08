Editorial

PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Win Wednesday Against Rhode Island

Nov 25, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) drives against Eastern Illinois Panthers guard Kashawn Charles (1) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Wisconsin needs to earn a win Wednesday against Rhode Island.

The Badgers were supposed to be playing Louisville this Wednesday night, but the game had to be canceled because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we’ll play Rhode Island at 4:30 EST on BTN. It’s not as sexy of a game, but it’s still damn important to go out there and take care of business.

I’ve been crystal clear that the way we played against Marquette simply wasn’t acceptable. If we want to be a premier program, then we have to show up in the big games.

We didn’t do that last Friday against the Golden Eagles. We didn’t do that at all.

Now, we’ll have the opportunity to get back on the right track against Rhode Island. We have all the pieces necessary to be a championship team.

We’re big, we can shoot, our defense is stout and we can play with absolutely anyone on any given day. Now, it’s time to remind everyone of that fact.

 

Make sure to catch the game Wednesday at 4:30 EST on BTN.