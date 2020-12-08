REPORT: Michigan ‘Has Discussed’ A Contract Extension With Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has reportedly discussed a contract extension with football coach Jim Harbaugh.

According to John Bacon, athletic director Warde Manuel “has discussed” with Harbaugh about accepting a lower base salary and buyout, but “large incentives” for how the Wolverines do on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bacon also reported that “at least five NFL teams” have interest in the Michigan coach.

What we know so far, from solid sources:

UM AD Warde Manuel has discussed with Jim Harbaugh a new contract with lower base salary and buyout, though with good provisions to hire top assistants and large incentives for performance. (1/2) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 8, 2020

Harbaugh can now accept, negotiate, or decline. At least five NFL teams have expressed an interest in hiring him – per usual – though not clear if any have made firm offers yet. (2/2) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 8, 2020

Michigan fans are going to revolt if Harbaugh is coaching the Wolverines in 2021. They’re going to absolutely revolt.

You think Michigan fans are mad right now? Just wait and see what they’re like once Harbaugh inks an extension.

There might be actual marches in the streets of Ann Arbor.

Isn’t college football truly the greatest sport ever played? Harbaugh has disappointed year after year, and now Michigan is talking about a contract extension.

I hope like hell he accepts the deal. As a Wisconsin man, I never want to see Harbaugh leave Ann Arbor. I hope he coaches Michigan for life!