Ohio State Vs. Michigan Canceled

Ohio State vs. Michigan has been canceled.

According to a statement from Michigan, the game scheduled for Saturday between the Wolverines and Buckeyes has been canceled as UM deals with coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.” pic.twitter.com/IHXOD6lXyj — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2020

Chris Balas first reported the news.

SOURCE: The Ohio State vs. Michigan game will be canceled. Expect an announcement soon. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 8, 2020

Ohio State will no longer meet the six-game minimum in order to qualify for the B1G title game. That means the Big 10 has to make a decision very soon on whether or not to change the rules to get OSU into the conference championship.

If they don’t play for the B1G title, OSU’s shot at the playoff drops dramatically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

This is nothing short of an absolute disaster for the B1G. There’s no other way to put. OSU can’t meet the six-game minimum to play in the title game, and the conference leadership is now in a very tough spot.

They can change the rules to clear a path for OSU to make the playoff or they can stick with Indiana to represent the B1G East under the current format.

Either way, people are going to be furious with the outcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

This is about to be the biggest story in all of college football, and you can guarantee the SEC is hoping like hell the B1G rides with Indiana. As for me, I think we’re going to see the Buckeyes vs. Northwestern Dec. 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

Keep checking back for updates as we have them. What a crazy situation!