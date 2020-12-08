‘Saturday Night Live’ Sees Ratings Decline Following Post-Election Drama

“Saturday Night Live” saw a ratings decline following the post-election drama.

The episode that aired on Dec. 5 and featured Morgan Wallen and Jason Bateman saw 6.19 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show also received a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. Both of those numbers are season lows, according to the outlet.

New episode TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/iV6yrDE9xK — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 5, 2020

However, the sketch comedy show is still running at a higher average than the 2019-20 season. “SNL” has seen a 17 percent in viewers and 21 percent in the 18-49 demographic compared to last season’s same-day average, THR reported.

This season’s premiere episode scored the highest ratings in the past four years, as previously reported.

You’d think there would be a chance in an increase of ratings since President Trump lost, but sadly we aren’t seeing it yet. I really do believe that if comedians stopped railing on Trump 24/7 that there would be an increase in viewers of comedy shows like “Saturday Night Live.” (RELATED: STUDY: President Trump Targeted By 97% Of Political Jokes By Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon)

97% of the political jokes made by Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon in September were about Trump, according to a study done by the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University.

I wonder if we’ll see a ratings increase in the next Saturdays to come.