‘The Outpost’ Was The Best Movie Of 2020

It’s time for my pick for movie of the year, and I’m rolling with “The Outpost” for the best film of 2020.

While this year certainly wasn’t normal for movies because of the coronavirus pandemic, I’m confident in my pick. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

The film with Scott Eastwood is based on the 2009 attack against American forces stationed at Camp Keating in Afghanistan. CNN’s Jake Tapper first covered the battle in the book “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.”

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge sucker for war movies. I love them, and I have a bunch of favorites that I watch all the time.

While “The Outpost” isn’t the greatest war movie that I’ve ever seen, it’s still damn good and earned the right to be called the best movie of 2020.

There are two major reasons why I loved the story about the War in Afghanistan. First, it feels very real. It doesn’t feel like a major Hollywood production that is being made just to entertain the masses. There’s a very real level of authenticity, and it shines throughout the movie.

Secondly, the movie doesn’t glorify or romanticize war at all. How many times have we seen a war film pain combat like it’s the coolest thing ever?

I don’t mind that. A lot of great action movies do that, but it hits a lot harder when the audience sees the stakes.

We lost men during the battle at Camp Keating in 2009. Families lost men in the fight, and the film doesn’t make any attempt to make it look awesome. It’s depressing as all hell.

So, for those reasons, I’ve chosen “The Outpost” as the best film of 2020! If you haven’t seen it yet, you can fire it up on Netflix. It’s worth every single minute of your time.