‘We Messed Up’: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Breaks Silence Following College Admission Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli admitted her and her family “messed up” for their part in the college admission scandal.

“It’s been hard,” the 21-year-old the beauty influencer explained during her appearance Tuesday on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

"It's been hard," the 21-year-old the beauty influencer explained during her appearance Tuesday on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk."

"I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward," she added, noting how her mother, Loughlin, and father, fashion designer Mossimo Gianulli, are currently serving time behind bars for their involvement in Operation Varsity Blues.

Jade continued, "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity — I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up.'"

The YouTube star went on to explain that because she had to be silent for so long because of the "legalities behind it" and she never got to say she's "'really sorry that this happened'" or to explain that she owns that "'this was a big mess-up on everybody's part.' But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

At one point, Olivia admitted that she had yet to speak to either of her parents in prison and said it’s “definitely been really hard not being able to talk to [her mother] but I know she’s strong and I know it’s a good reflection period.”

“She gets to really rethink everything that happened [and] kind of figure out when she comes out what she wants to do with what she’s learned through all of this,” she added. “And I think that, hopefully, will be a blessing in the end.”

Later, Olivia Jade talked about how “embarrassed” and “ashamed” she was when the story broke in March 2019 about her parents being arrested in the college scandal.

“I never went back [to school],” the beauty influencer said. “I was too embarrassed. I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back.”

She also admitted that initially she “wasn’t angry” at her parents, because she “didn’t see the wrong” in what happened.

“I was like, ‘Why is everybody complaining?'” Jade shared. “That’s embarrassing within itself, that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, ‘You have insane privilege. You’re like the poster child of white privilege. You had no idea.'”

As previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli were sentenced in August to serve time in prison after the two admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits.