World Health Organization: ‘Brutal Reality’ Is People Shouldn’t ‘Hug Each Other’ Over Christmas

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggested Monday that people shouldn’t hug one another over the holidays in order to avoid spreading coronavirus.

Calling the ongoing pandemic “punishing” and “widespread” in the United States, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan advised people to avoid contact with loved ones as Christmas approaches.

“It’s quite frankly, shocking, to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S. — a country with a wonderful, strong health system (and) amazing technological capacities,” Ryan said Monday while responding to a press conference question about whether or not hugs are considered “close contact,” the Associated Press reported.

In October, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on what defines a “close contact.” The definition changed from spending 15 minutes with someone in one encounter to interacting with an infected individual for 15 minutes or greater over the course of 24 hours.

“It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the World Health Organization saying to people, ‘Don’t hug each other.’ It’s terrible,” Ryan added. “That is the brutal reality in places like the United States right now.” (RELATED: Operation Warp Speed’s Moncef Slaoui Predicts Things Will ‘Start Getting Back To Normal’ In April Or May)

Pending FDA approval this week or next, vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are set to begin distribution in the United States before the end of 2020. Pfizer’s vaccine has already been approved and is being distributed in the United Kingdom.