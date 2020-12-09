10 Must-Have Gifts For Your Favorite Wine-Lover

Looking for a unique gift this holiday? If the person you’re shopping for happens to love wine, then they’ll definitely love any of these fantastic accessories, wine delivery services, and more. And lucky for you, all of these wine goodies and services are toting slashed price tags, perfect for those gifting on a budget.

Check out these great deals for yourself!

Electric Wine Aerator & Dispenser – $59.99

If you really want to appreciate your favorite blends, this aerator ensures you taste every dynamic flavor with just the push of a button. And unlike other aerators, this gadget serves as a middle-man between your bottle and your glass, giving you a smooth, sediment-free pour every time.

Get the Electric Wine Aerator & Dispenser for $59.99 (reg. $79).

Vapur® 750ml Vintage Wine Carrier: Bundle of 2 – $11.99

Take your wine-on-the-go without worrying about breaking the bottle with this convenient wine-carrier. Use it to tote around your favorite red or even a soft drink. It’s even freezable.

Get the Vapur® 750ml Vintage Wine Carrier: Bundle of 2 for $11.99 (reg. $18).

50% Off World Wine Tour Collection: 18 Bottles of Wine + Free Shipping – $162

Branch out of your comfort zone and taste delicious wines from around the globe! Choose from three different package options and enjoy discounted bottles of wine delivered right to your doorstep.

Get 50% Off World Wine Tour Collection: 18 Bottles of Wine + Free Shipping for $162 (reg. $324).

Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles – $93.99

Curated by a panel of wine experts, these carefully-chosen bottles are designed to let you experience high-end bottles right at home for a fraction of their market price. And they get delivered right to your door.

Get the Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles for $93.99 (reg. $155).

WAKE UP WINE™ Pro S: Electronic Decanter – $149.99

This electric decanter makes your favorite wine taste two to five times better in mere minutes. It even comes with Bluetooth speakers that deliver 360 degrees of omnidirectional sound, significantly elevating your wine-drinking experience.

Get the WAKE UP WINE™ Pro S: Electronic Decanter for $149.99 (reg. $299).

Rabbit-Shaped Zinc Alloy Wine Opener Kit – $49.95

Not only can this thing remove a wine cork within seconds, but it’s also a great aerator and pump stopper.

Get the Rabbit-Shaped Zinc Alloy Wine Opener Kit for $49.95 (reg. $59).

1L Lab-Grade Wine/Spirit Decanter – $30.99

This lab-grade decanter allows you to taste every dynamic flavor in your favorite blends and boasts a sleek design to ensure an easy pour every time.

Get the 1L Lab-Grade Wine/Spirit Decanter for $30.99 (reg. $38).

Eravino 100% Mouth Blown Crystal Wine Decanter – $29.99

This wine decanter, handcrafted with 100% lead-free crystal glass, brilliantly aerates both white and red blends, opening up flavor profiles and aromas like never before.

Get the Eravino 100% Mouth Blown Crystal Wine Decanter for $29.99 (reg. $69).

Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for Only $85

Great for last-minute gifting and “treat yourself” moments, this exclusive wine club gives you 15 bottles of wine from around the world for under $6 bucks a bottle. And since each bottle of wine is tested by a panel of wine-experts, it’s nearly impossible to get a bottle you won’t like.

Get the Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for $85 (reg. $300).

Wine Squirrel V2 Decanter – $78.99

Perfect for those who just want a single glass, this decanter lets you store the remainder of the bottle in the fridge without worrying about it going bad thanks to its patented sealing mechanism.

Get the Wine Squirrel V2 Decanter for $78.99 (reg. $99).

