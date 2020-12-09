Officials Say Arrests Made In Robot Assassination Of Top Nuclear Scientist

A parliamentary adviser told an Iranian news outlet on Wednesday that several persons of interest had been detained and accused of involvement in the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November, according to the New York Times.

The adviser, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, did not reveal anything about the identities of those detained or how many persons there were, according to the New York Times. “Those involved in this assassination, some of whom have been identified by the security services, and even arrested, cannot flee from justice,” Abdollahian said. (RELATED: Former CIA Director John O. Brennan Says Murder Of Iranian Nuclear Scientist ‘Was A Criminal Act.’)

Iranian authorities believe that Israel was behind the attack and that Americans were also involved, according to the New York Post. “Were the Zionists (Israel) able to do this alone and without the cooperation of, for example, the American (intelligence) service or another service? They certainly could not do that,” Abdollahian reportedly stated.

No group has taken responsibility for the murder.

The slain nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was ambushed on a country road outside Tehran with his wife and multiple guards on Nov. 27 when a satellite-controlled machine gun “outfitted with ‘artificial intelligence’ and an advanced camera zoomed in on his face and fired 13 times, according to a government official.