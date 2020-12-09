EXCLUSIVE: Guillén Family Attorney Discusses Fort Hood Report, Key Findings

Natalie Khawam, the attorney representing Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén’s family, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the 140-page report regarding an independent investigation into Fort Hood, the #IAmVanessaGuillén bill and more.

The report released on Tuesday included 9 findings and 70 recommendations. 14 soldiers were also either fired or suspended based on the investigation’s findings. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Guillén Family Attorney Speaks Out About Vanessa’s Death)

“This report was done by an investigation of several civilians in private practice that were selected by the Secretary of the Army [Ryan] McCarthy,” Khawam said. “They were tasked with investigating Fort Hood as a whole so that means it wasn’t specific to Vanessa. It was about Fort Hood in general.”

“The culture, the climate, the toxicity, the housing,” she said. “Everything from rank to their exercises in general.”

Khawam also discussed the #IAmVanessaGuillén bill, which was introduced in September.

“The bill would allow for anyone to file or report sexual harassment, sexual assault to an investigator independent of the command,” Khawam said. “Right now, they would have to go through their command.”

Khawam further discussed the findings and recommendations in the report, the next steps she hopes to see and more.

WATCH:

