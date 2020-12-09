Wisconsin Beats Rhode Island, Badgers Improve To 4-1

The Wisconsin Badgers earned a tough 73-62 Wednesday night win over Rhode Island.

Going into the game, I said Rhode Island wouldn’t be a joke. They’re a damn good ball team, and we needed a big challenge to bounce back with after losing to Marquette this past Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, as predicted, Greg Gard has the guys ready to role and we looked very impressive at times as the Badgers improved to 4-1.

Brad Davison, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford all played well for the Badgers, and I was never worried at all, despite the fact we had some foul issues.

When we can keep things rolling as we’re sitting guys to foul trouble, then you know we’re playing well.

Having said that, Wisconsin still didn’t look perfect tonight. We had a lot of defensive lapses, turned the ball over more than I would have liked and we still have plenty of room to improve.

Brad Davison has more 3s than Rhode Island has points. Great start for No. 13 @BadgerMBB, and here’s the proof. pic.twitter.com/GhKy8IlFgC — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 9, 2020

Now, we fight for the right to earn another win and improve to 5-1. Go, Wisconsin, go!