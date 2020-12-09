REPORT: EMS Responds To Call For Difficulty Breathing, Instead Gets Robbed At Gunpoint

An EMS unit in Brownsville, Brooklyn, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Monday after they were lured to the scene with a phony call for “difficult breathing.”

The voluntary ambulance unit which included a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman responded to a call at 11 p.m. for a patient that claimed they were experiencing “difficult breathing,” according to ABC 7.

The duo arrived at the scene but were confronted by a masked man with a firearm when they stepped off the elevator, according to the report. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Attempts To Rape Teenager In Medical Center Hallway)

“They responded to a made up 911 call, entered the premises, and were held at gunpoint for their drug bag,” FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said, according to News12. “They were robbed. They took their radio, their operating system that they carry with them. You know, it’s not an easy job anymore.”

The suspect reportedly took the EMS supply bag and ordered the pair downstairs to the lobby. The bag was later recovered but the radio and tablet were missing, ABC 7 reported.

Police said there was no real patient and that the call was fake. No suspect has been found, according to the report.