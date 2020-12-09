Two-Thirds Of California Residents Get Texts From State To Remain Home

Millions of Californians received text messages from state authorities on Tuesday, ordering them to remain indoors following Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent coronavirus order.

Around 27 million residents, roughly two-thirds of the state’s population, received the message urging people to stay inside except for essential activities, according to CNN. Newsom on Thursday issued a mandate which shutters businesses and creates a mandatory stay-at-home order for localities where intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%, the New York Times reported.

.@Cal_OES will issue region-wide emergency alerts at noon Tuesday, asking residents to stay home except for essential activities. The alert will be sent via text message through the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system across Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. pic.twitter.com/RZl8dUY5d7 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) December 8, 2020

“State of CA: New public health stay at home order in your area,” the message read, KPBS News tweeted. “COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov.”

California authorities sent a cellphone text alert Tuesday to two major regions of the nation’s most populous state to tell millions that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and asking them to stay home except for essential activities.https://t.co/ifozoCelGY pic.twitter.com/mkJw8tn8wi — KPBS News (@KPBSnews) December 8, 2020

California recorded over 169,000 new cases over a week-long period, the for any state during that timeframe throughout the entirety of the pandemic, according to CNN. Health authorities also indicated that the number of deaths surpassed 20,000 in the state on Tuesday, CNN reported. (RELATED: Another California Sheriff Refuses To Send Deputies To Enforce Masks, ‘Social Gatherings Or Stay-At-Home Orders’)

California has nearly 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 with approximately 26 million tests performed, according to state data.

