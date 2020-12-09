Dez Bryant Says He’s Done Playing This Season After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant is apparently done playing in the NFL this season.

Prior to the Tuesday night game between the Cowboys and Ravens, Bryant tweeted that he was pulled off of the field after testing positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was supposed to be Bryant’s huge revenge game, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine…. this shit do not make sense to me — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Following his test and removal from the game, Bryant tweeted, “Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this.”

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

What an incredibly bizarre situation for the Ravens and Bryant. He was literally out there gearing up for the game when he was yanked from the game.

The entire game went forward without any further issues, but I think it’s safe to say Bryant wasn’t too pleased.

After all, he tweeted that he’s done playing over a coronavirus test!

I’m about to drink some wine and cope…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Hopefully, Bryant relaxes a bit and realizes that he’ll be just fine after missing a little bit of time.

It’s not fun to be away from your team as they’re playing, especially against his old team, but there’s still a playoff run to make.

“We got to win that game for him because we knew how much it meant to him.”@Lj_era8 on @DezBryant. pic.twitter.com/rMYZG6m2Ba — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 9, 2020

We’ll see if he sticks with not playing the rest of the season, but I have a feeling he’s going to walk this one back.