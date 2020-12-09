Editorial

Dez Bryant Says He’s Done Playing This Season After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before playing against the Tennessee Titans at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant is apparently done playing in the NFL this season.

Prior to the Tuesday night game between the Cowboys and Ravens, Bryant tweeted that he was pulled off of the field after testing positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was supposed to be Bryant’s huge revenge game, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Following his test and removal from the game, Bryant tweeted, “Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this.”

What an incredibly bizarre situation for the Ravens and Bryant. He was literally out there gearing up for the game when he was yanked from the game.

The entire game went forward without any further issues, but I think it’s safe to say Bryant wasn’t too pleased.

After all, he tweeted that he’s done playing over a coronavirus test!

Hopefully, Bryant relaxes a bit and realizes that he’ll be just fine after missing a little bit of time.

It’s not fun to be away from your team as they’re playing, especially against his old team, but there’s still a playoff run to make.

We’ll see if he sticks with not playing the rest of the season, but I have a feeling he’s going to walk this one back.