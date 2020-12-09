‘Augmented Soldiers’: Ethics Boards Approve Bionic Commandos In France

A report from a military ethics committee released Tuesday provided permission for French armed forces to use bionic combatants, according to CNN.

The report approved medical treatments, prosthetics, and implants that could enhance mental and physical capacities. It also allowed for tracking and connectivity with other soldiers and weapons systems. The committee also considered treatments to prevent pain or fatigue and the use of drugs to improve mental resilience, CNN reported. (RELATED: China Is Using Human Testing To Develop ‘Biologically Enhanced’ Soldiers, Top Intelligence Officials Say)

Armed forces minster Florence Parly stated that such technology is not currently part of military plans, but it will be “regularly reassessed in the light of future developments,” CNN reported.