Google Is Lifting Its Ban On Political Ads

Google announced Wednesday that it would be lifting its post-election ban on political ads effective Thursday Dec. 10.

The ban will be lifted as all states have certified the results of the 2020 election, according to Forbes. Google first announced the ban in October and had suggested that it would last for a week, reported Axios.

The ban went into effect on Nov. 3 once voting had officially ended for the 2020 Presidential election, and will have been in place for 5 weeks once lifted tomorrow. (RELATED: Hawley Announces Bill Targeting Bad-Acting Tech Companies Hours After Google, NBC Demonetization Dispute Over The Federalist)

The blackout on political ads is being lifted less than a month ahead of two crucial Senate races in Georgia.

A Google spokesperson told the Hill, “While we no longer consider this post-election period to be a sensitive event, we will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process.”

The lifting of the post-election ban on ads will now allow candidates in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs to buy ads across all of Google’s platforms, Forbes reported.