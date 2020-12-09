Packers Limit Fans At Lambeau Field To Employees And Their Household Families Amid Pandemic

Packers announced that for the remainder of the 2020 regular season attendance at Lambeau Field will be limited to employees and their families amid pandemic.

"While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy shared in piece published Tuesday on the Packers' website.

"As always, the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority," he added. "We appreciate the continued guidance from Bellin Health and the Brown County Public Health Department for advising us and, importantly, for the work they are doing to battle COVID."

Murphy’s statement went on to express how proud he is of how seriously “players and employees have taken the virus” and the steps the’ve “taken to avoid contracting it and infecting others.”

“While Lambeau Field feels very different this year, we look forward to giving our fans watching from home some more great wins,” the statement concluded. “We can’t wait to see packed stands again next season.”

The piece noted, that this decision about limiting fans currently applies to just the regular season and exactly what will happen should the NFL team make it into the playoffs and games be played at Lambeau Field, a decision about fans attendance “will be made at a later date.”