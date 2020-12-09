Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘The Shine Of Acting’ Wore Off Because Of ‘Rough Boss’ Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about pulling back from a full-time acting career and admitted the “shine” wore off because of her “rough boss” Harvey Weinstein.

“And, and again, like this wasn’t conscious at the time, but I started to feel, and, you know, frankly, I think part of my, part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny,” the 48-year-old actress shared during her appearance on SiriusXM’s “Quarantined with Bruce.” The clip was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

“Being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline,” she added.

“So if you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax,” Paltrow continued, without specifically naming Harvey Weinstein. (RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

Weinstein, a convicted sex offender, co-founded Miramax in 1979 with his brother, and Harvey remained in charge until 2005 when he left to found the film studio The Weinstein Company.

During Weinstein‘s time at the head of Miramax, Paltrow appeared in “Emma” and won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her part in “Shakespeare in Love.”

She has previously spoken about how she was allegedly sexually harassed by the disgraced movie mogul in a hotel room.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” the actress told the New York Times in a 2017 piece.

Her story appeared in the Times article and was followed by numerous sexual misconduct and sexual assault allegations against him from others stars like Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and more, which sparked the #MeToo movement.

As previously reported, Weinstein is currently behind bars serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape, per Page Six.