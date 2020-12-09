House Passes One-Week Government Funding Bill To Avoid Shutdown

The House of Representatives passed a short-term funding bill Wednesday to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the week.

The vote on the stopgap bill, or a continuing resolution (CR), was 343-67 and will move the shutdown deadline from Friday to December 18. The Senate is also expected to pass the legislation to avoid the shutdown.

The government was set to shutdown on Dec. 11. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced in late November that “members are encouraged to remain in Washington. As conversations surrounding legislation related to government funding, coronavirus relief, and NDAA are ongoing, these bills will be considered by House as soon as they are ready.”

Congress is also trying to pass a COVID-19 relief bill, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shot down the latest offer from the White House and Senate Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Pelosi and Democrats for continuing to block COVID-19 relief funding, as Pelosi shut down another offer Tuesday night from Republicans and the White House. (RELATED: ‘A New President And A Vaccine’: Pelosi Explains Why She Will Approve COVID-19 Relief Bill After Continued Delays)

The relief proposal would have given $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, according to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. McConnell ripped Pelosi for refusing the offer and other offers throughout the ongoing pandemic. (RELATED: ‘Schizophrenic’: McConnell Tears Into Pelosi, Democrats For Continuing To Block COVID-19 Relief)

Lawmakers will continue to work on a massive government spending bill before funding runs out on Dec. 18.