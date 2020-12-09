Indiana Vs. Purdue Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Indiana vs. Purdue has been canceled.

It was announced Wednesday by the Boilermakers that both programs "have mutually agreed to cancel Saturday's scheduled football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington due to rising COVID-19 numbers at both schools."

The game won’t be rescheduled.

Well, that didn’t take long at all. Both programs suspended football activities Tuesday, and the game set for Saturday has now been canceled.

We were all holding out hope that the game might be able to be played, but I think we also all knew that the odds were fading fast.

Now, it’s officially a done deal.

What an absolute disaster of a situation for the B1G. What happens now if Indiana can’t play during championship weekend?

I assume everyone just slides up a spot, but when does that decision have to be made? We’re closing in on December 19 and the conference is engulfed with chaos.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. We’re not even close to being out of the woods just yet.