Indiana And Purdue Pause Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

Indiana and Purdue have paused football activities because of coronavirus.

The two teams are scheduled to meet this Saturday in a rivalry matchup, but it looks like the game is in serious jeopardy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Hoosiers announced Tuesday night that they have halted football activities “due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.”

According to Zach Osterman, Purdue canceled their Tuesday practice because of coronavirus concerns. So, things aren’t looking great.

And now, this: WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue football program has canceled practice Tuesday to evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing. It’s all happening. #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 8, 2020

It’s going to be absolutely wild if both Purdue and Indiana have major coronavirus concerns that force the game Saturday to be canceled.

If one team can’t play but the other can, then Ohio State will just slide in as the opponent after the Michigan game was canceled.

However, if both programs are knocked out because of coronavirus, then OSU will be left out in the cold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball)

The other issue is that many teams with coronavirus problems have had to miss two games. Indiana might be playing in the B1G title game December 19.

If they can’t play this weekend, there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to play for the conference title, and that’s if the B1G doesn’t change the rules to help OSU.

All the way around, this is an absolute disaster of a situation unfolding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball)

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that both teams pull through, especially Indiana. They’re having their best season in decades and it’s now on the brink of collapse.