‘A Complicated And Messy Country’: Joseph Kennedy III Gives Farewell Speech To House After Losing Senate Race

Democratic Representative from Massachusetts Joseph Kennedy III delivered a farewell address on the House floor Wednesday, Boston Globe reported.

His speech reportedly thanked his family, staff, constituents, and fellow house members and urged the House to continue efforts relating to equity and inclusion.

“I leave this body proud and hopeful because here is what I know — that we are a complicated and messy country,” Kennedy said, according to Boston.com

Kennedy also reportedly referenced his first day on Capitol Hill when he got lost trying to find the house floor and ended up in a parking garage, reports The Boston Globe.

Kennedy delivers farewell speech on House floor: ‘This job has been an honor’ https://t.co/UklSCMx8yp — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 9, 2020

“I rise today to say goodbye to this body as my time serving the fourth Congressional District of Massachusetts comes to a close,” Kennedy reportedly said.

Kennedy’s comments come after losing a bid to unseat Senator Ed Markey in the Democratic Senate primary back in September, according to the Boston Globe. (RELATED: Massachusetts Sen Ed Markey Beats Rep Joe Kennedy III In Contentious Primary)

After his loss, Kennedy’s campaign reportedly announced it improperly spent $1.5 million of donations leading up to the loss.

“Thank you for the privilege that you afforded me, I’ll see you back home soon,” Kennedy reportedly said.

Next year will be the first time since 1946 that a member of the Kennedy family will not be in Congress, according to The Boston Globe.