Kid Cudi Is Releasing ‘Man on the Moon III: The Chosen’ December 11

Rapper Kid Cudi is dropping a new album for his fans Friday.

The music superstar recently announced that “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” will drop December 11, and that means we’re only a couple days away. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can watch the album announcement video below.

For those of you who don’t know, Cudi is one of the best in the music game, especially when it comes to his older music.

The first two “Moon Man” albums were both absolute straight fire. I used to walk around Montana banging both of them nonstop.

“The End of Day” and “The Legend of Mr. Rager” were both unreal. The music that followed certainly dropped off a bit, but he’s now going back to his roots.

As a fan of Cudi’s music, I couldn’t be more excited to see what we get. If they’re even a fraction as good as the first two “Man on the Moon” albums, then fans are going to be in for an epic time.

Make sure to eventually check back for my full review. Something tells me that I’m going to like what I hear!