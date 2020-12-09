Kourtney Kardashian To Debut On Big Screen In ‘He’s All That’

Kourtney Kardashian definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted a picture on Instagram showing her “studying” some kind of movie script.

The 41-year-old reality star’s post on social media Tuesday was short on details, but she did caption it with a message that read, “studying” and she included a tag “@hesallthatmovie.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

The “He’s All That” filmmakers have since confirmed to TooFab.com in a piece published Wednesday that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is indeed going to be part of their upcoming film, a gender-bent twist on the classic 1999 movie called “She’s All That.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The movie’s social media account shared a picture of the reality star on its Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

It is unclear what role the Kardashian will have in the movie at this time, other than her character’s name.

In 2011, the reality star made her acting debut on the small screen when she landed a part on “One Life To Live” but this will be her debut on the big screen.

She will be joining actress 20-year-old Addison Rae in the upcoming film, who has landed the female lead.

In the original film, Freddie Prinze Jr. played “a high school jock” who “makes a bet that he can turn an unattractive girl into the school’s prom queen,” per a description on IMDb.

In this twist, it will be Rae who plays the part of a “teenage girl” who “sets out to give a nebbish classmate the ultimate high school makeover. An updated remake of the 1999 film, ‘She’s All That,'” the movie website added.