LaMelo Ball Buys Diamond Grill After Being Drafted By The Hornets

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball is the proud new owner of a diamond grill.

According to TMZ, the grill was made by AP The Jeweler and features 14k white gold and diamonds for the hyped NBA rookie. You can see the grill in the video below.

LaMelo’s new custom grill ???????? (via apjeweler_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/oycM0GgeBA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2020

Look, I’m not a hater of LaMelo Ball at all. I think the fact that all three Ball brothers made the NBA is pretty damn cool.

How many other families have put three young men in the NBA? It’s a borderline impossible task.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo)

So, this criticism isn’t coming because I’m a hater. Not at all. Having made that clear, I’d like to go on record stating that LaMelo’s grill is one of the dumbest purchases I’ve ever seen.

Who the hell told him that buying a gold and diamond grill was a good idea? Whoever it was should be ignored for the rest of LaMelo’s life.

When it comes to stupid purchases, jewelry is right near the top of the list, if not at the very top.

It’s his money and he’s welcome to do what he wants with it, but this is without a doubt one of the all-time dumbest things I’ve ever seen an athlete buy.