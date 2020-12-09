Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Slam Allegations That They Plan To Establish ‘Woke’ Awards To Upstage The Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shut down “false” allegations that they plan to establish “woke” awards in order to upstage Queen Elizabeth II.

“We look forward to sharing more about Archewell’s work in the weeks ahead but any suggestion that it is intended to rival the UK [honors] list is false,” a statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s non profit organization’s, Archwell’s, press secretary read. The comments were noted by Elle magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“Furthermore, the trademark application has followed the normal course of business for the U.S. Trademark process and any suggestion otherwise is also false,” it added. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares What Her ‘Something Blue’ Was From Her Royal Wedding)

On Monday and Tuesday, reports in both The Sun and Daily Mail alleged the royals, who stepped down from their senior roles earlier this year, had planned on creating their own “woke” awards ceremony which would “compete” with the Queen’s birthday honors list.

The annual honors list awards achievement to people across the United Kingdom with knighthood and other titles.

“As ‘fountain of [honor’] in the UK, The Queen has the sole right of conferring titles of [honor] on deserving people from all walks of life, in public recognition of their merit, service or bravery,” a description about the honors read.

“The most well-known [honors] are probably MBEs, OBEs and CBEs, but there are a whole range of other [honors] that The Queen awards in addition to these, such as The Order of Merit, or The Order of St Michael and St George,” it added.

The Sun reported that Markle and Harry‘s upcoming charity had “filed papers” in the United Stated to celebrate “charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health” through Archewell.