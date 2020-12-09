Megyn Kelly: Ocasio-Cortez ‘Likes To Play The Victim A Lot’

Journalist Megyn Kelly took aim at Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as someone who “likes to play the victim a lot.”

Kelly’s jab occurred during a conversation with Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw on her “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, which was released Wednesday.

“You’ve got the AOC wing of the party versus the more moderate, we’re told that’s more the Biden wing of the party,” Kelly told Crenshaw. “You’ve had some dust-ups with her including on Twitter just in the last couple of days where you know, she likes to play the victim a lot. A lot.”

The former Fox News anchor was specifically referring to a weekend dust-up between the two about which party most values hard work.

The GOP acts like they care, but behind closed doors, this is what they actually say about the working class. Good to know how little you truly think of food workers, @DanCrenshawTX. I wonder: did you have catering while bonding w/ wealthy donors over your disdain for the poor? https://t.co/qrZShdTbME — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2020

“And you’re always calling her out on it, and then what I notice is if she makes a false claim of victimhood and you call her out on it, then she reacts as a victim in response to your latest tweet,” Kelly continued before asking Crenshaw for his thoughts on Ocasio-Cortez’s “response to social media and messaging.”

“She’s a skilled rhetorician,” Crenshaw responded. “She’s good at this sort of juvenile argumentation, but it is juvenile. It is always below the belt. It’s never honest. It’s always a misconstruing of words.”

"It's just a never-ending cycle of how mean you are and how victimized she is, and Republicans writ large are just awful because of something you said," Kelly said.