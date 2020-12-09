National Center On Sexual Exploitation Blasts Pornhub’s Promises To Change: ‘Pornhub Cannot Be Trusted’

The National Center for Sexual Exploitation blasted Pornhub’s promises to make changes Wednesday, demanding that the platform be “shut down” once and for all.

“Pornhub cannot be trusted: it has profited for years from rape, child sexual abuse material, sex trafficking, and revenge pornography,” Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), said in a statement.

It’s impossible for Pornhub to “clean up its act” because its business model—and the very content it profits from—is inherently abusive and exploitative.#ShutItDown #ShutItDown #ShutItDown https://t.co/3PYLgFad6M — National Center on Sexual Exploitation (@ncose) December 9, 2020



“The New York Times exposed Pornhub for what it is: a profiteer of rape,” she continued. “Any number of ‘improvements’ will not change that fact. Pornhub must be shut down.” (RELATED: Hawley Introduces Bill Allowing Victims To Sue Websites Like Pornhub)

NCOSE joined lawmakers in calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Pornhub after Pulitzer prize-winning opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof accused Pornhub in a Friday New York Times op-ed of monetizing “child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags.”

The popular pornography website has been listed as the 10th-most visited website in the world, with 3.5 billion visits a month and profits from almost three billion ad impressions every day, according to Kristof.

Pornhub announced changes to their website’s safety measures Tuesday afternoon, saying that the website had “banned downloads” and “made some key expansions to [their] moderation process.” (RELATED: Sasse Demands Full Investigation After Pornhub Rapidly Changes Policies Over Allegations Of Child Sexual Exploitation)

NCOSE and other anti-trafficking activists have accused Pornhub of misconduct for years — are renewing calls for Pornhub to be investigated and shut down.

“Pornhub executives are liars when they claim they care about safety,” NCOSE executive director Hawkins said in a statement. “Beyond their extensive history of facilitating and profiting from crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation, we know many survivors who have repeatedly reached out to Pornhub to have nonconsensually-shared material – as well as videos of rape – removed, but their requests were ignored. The victims of Pornhub deserve better.”

The DOJ declined to comment, and Pornhub did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request.

