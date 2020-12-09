Pennsylvania Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced in a press release Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well,” Wolf said in a statement, according to the press release

“I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me,” Wolf said in the statement, according to the press release.

INBOX: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf tests positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/ujNvDCdHf7 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 9, 2020

Wolf said he will be working remotely like numerous people are, according to the press release.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” Wolfe said in the statement.

“I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.” (RELATED: Trump’s Team Allegations Of Widespread Fraud Are Not Supported By Their Own Lawsuits)

As of noon Wednesday, there have been 410,973 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, the state’s website said.

Wolf’s office didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

