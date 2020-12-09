The Baltimore Ravens Beating The Dallas Cowboys Gets Solid TV Ratings

The Baltimore Ravens beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 Tuesday night got some solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game peaked with an average of 10.525 million viewers on Fox as Lamar Jackson and company took care of business against Dallas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Okay, these ratings certainly aren’t the biggest that we’ve seen out of the NFL this season, but for a Tuesday night game, I think it’s fair to they’re respectable.

After all, people are exactly used to watching NFL action on a Tuesday night, but coronavirus has altered all of our schedules.

As I’ve speculated before, you have to wonder how games being played during the week will impact the NFL’s future.

The idea of a Tuesday night game was laughable 10 months ago. Now, a contender played the Cowboys on national television for America to watch on a Tuesday night, and the ratings weren’t bad.

You have to wonder if the NFL would ever consider putting more games on Monday or even an occasional Tuesday game if it meant more eyeballs.

Either way, the NFL is holding steady in the ratings, and I have no doubt that Roger Goodell is more than pleased.