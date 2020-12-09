REPORT: Dog That Fell Into Molten Tar Is Alive And Well After Rescue

A dog that was saved by a cafe owner after it sank in molten rubber is doing well after the ordeal, reported The New York Post.

Supatra Baisri, 30, called emergency services after he saw a dog covered in molten tar at an industrial park in Nakhon Nayok, Thailand. Only a corner of the dog's mouth was poked out of the rubberized asphalt to receive breaths of oxygen. (RELATED: First Responders Make Wild Rescue Of Dog Stuck On Floating Ice In North Dakota River)

“I couldn’t go into the rubber because I would have been stuck, too,” Baisri told Newsflare, according to The New York Post. “I couldn’t even reach the dog with a stick to help her.”

Emergency services used an excavator to dig the dog out of the rubber. They removed the tar with petroleum benzin rubber. The excavation took two and a half hours to rescue Mali, the name veterinarians gave the dog.

“People need to be much more careful about how they dispose of rubbish. It can cause so much harm to animals,” a vet who treated Mali said. “If nobody had found Mali she would have died.”